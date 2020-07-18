All apartments in Worcester
11 Gibbs St Unit E65

11 Gibbs St · (404) 567-4222
Location

11 Gibbs St, Worcester, MA 01607
Broadmeadow Brook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $950 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer. Utilities include Water,Trash,Sewer,Gas and Electricity.

ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION !!!Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, don’t contact me from the web site again.

lland0446(AT)gmail(DOT)com
lland0446(AT)gmail(DOT)com

(RLNE5972177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 have any available units?
11 Gibbs St Unit E65 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 have?
Some of 11 Gibbs St Unit E65's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 currently offering any rent specials?
11 Gibbs St Unit E65 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 is pet friendly.
Does 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 offer parking?
Yes, 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 offers parking.
Does 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 have a pool?
Yes, 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 has a pool.
Does 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 have accessible units?
No, 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Gibbs St Unit E65 has units with dishwashers.
