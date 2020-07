Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates. Home features a wood fire placed living room, cabinet filled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, tiled baths and central air along with a fabulous finished walk-out lower level. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Two car garage and large back yard. Great access to major routes and Minutes to Train Station!! Must see single family in a very location and neighborhood.