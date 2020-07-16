All apartments in Worcester County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

206 Deacon Shattuck Way

206 Deacon Shattuck Way · (508) 254-5312
Location

206 Deacon Shattuck Way, Worcester County, MA 01581

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Welcome to Westborough Village ! A Toll Brothers luxury complex ! ~This first floor home ( no stairs) features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite kitchen counters, gas stove, hardwood foyer/kitchen, washer, dryer and refrigerator~You'll love the luxurious master suite with generous sized bedroom and walk-in closet~The bathroom features shower, soaking tub and dual sinks. Second bedroom also has a walk in closet~Living room has hardwood floors and a slider that leads to a private patio~This community offers parks, walking trails, access to commuter rail. refrigeratorRent includes landscaping, snow removal, park, playground, exercise room, club house, swimming pool. Great location with easy access to the train station, Rt.9, Rt. 495 and mass pike. Move right in and enjoy! NO Pets!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Deacon Shattuck Way have any available units?
206 Deacon Shattuck Way has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Deacon Shattuck Way have?
Some of 206 Deacon Shattuck Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Deacon Shattuck Way currently offering any rent specials?
206 Deacon Shattuck Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Deacon Shattuck Way pet-friendly?
No, 206 Deacon Shattuck Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester County.
Does 206 Deacon Shattuck Way offer parking?
No, 206 Deacon Shattuck Way does not offer parking.
Does 206 Deacon Shattuck Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Deacon Shattuck Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Deacon Shattuck Way have a pool?
Yes, 206 Deacon Shattuck Way has a pool.
Does 206 Deacon Shattuck Way have accessible units?
No, 206 Deacon Shattuck Way does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Deacon Shattuck Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Deacon Shattuck Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Deacon Shattuck Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Deacon Shattuck Way does not have units with air conditioning.
