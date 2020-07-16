206 Deacon Shattuck Way

Amenities

Welcome to Westborough Village ! A Toll Brothers luxury complex ! ~This first floor home ( no stairs) features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite kitchen counters, gas stove, hardwood foyer/kitchen, washer, dryer and refrigerator~You'll love the luxurious master suite with generous sized bedroom and walk-in closet~The bathroom features shower, soaking tub and dual sinks. Second bedroom also has a walk in closet~Living room has hardwood floors and a slider that leads to a private patio~This community offers parks, walking trails, access to commuter rail. refrigeratorRent includes landscaping, snow removal, park, playground, exercise room, club house, swimming pool. Great location with easy access to the train station, Rt.9, Rt. 495 and mass pike. Move right in and enjoy! NO Pets!!!