107 Brigham

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED & PET FRIENDLY! Penthouse apartment in a beautiful, renovated antique farmhouse (total of 4 units in building). Updated kitchen and bath, gleaming hardwood floors, exclusive access to private balcony/deck. Ample, off street parking area. Shared common space outside including large lawn area. Owner takes care of landscape and snow plow needs. Laundry on-site, enter from separate door on building exterior on right side of property. This unit is accessed from front door. Dog owners: please have a picture and bio for landlord review. VACANT, available immediately. $25 non refundable credit check PER applicant over 18. Email today for more information!