Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:20 AM

107 Brigham

107 Brigham Street · (508) 435-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

107 Brigham Street, Worcester County, MA 01532

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED & PET FRIENDLY! Penthouse apartment in a beautiful, renovated antique farmhouse (total of 4 units in building). Updated kitchen and bath, gleaming hardwood floors, exclusive access to private balcony/deck. Ample, off street parking area. Shared common space outside including large lawn area. Owner takes care of landscape and snow plow needs. Laundry on-site, enter from separate door on building exterior on right side of property. This unit is accessed from front door. Dog owners: please have a picture and bio for landlord review. VACANT, available immediately. $25 non refundable credit check PER applicant over 18. Email today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Brigham have any available units?
107 Brigham has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Brigham have?
Some of 107 Brigham's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Brigham currently offering any rent specials?
107 Brigham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Brigham pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Brigham is pet friendly.
Does 107 Brigham offer parking?
Yes, 107 Brigham offers parking.
Does 107 Brigham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Brigham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Brigham have a pool?
No, 107 Brigham does not have a pool.
Does 107 Brigham have accessible units?
No, 107 Brigham does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Brigham have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Brigham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Brigham have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Brigham does not have units with air conditioning.
