/
/
/
walnut hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
189 Apartments for rent in Walnut Hill, Woburn, MA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
8 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
12 Units Available
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
Results within 1 mile of Walnut Hill
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
15 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
60 Franklin Street
60 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 60 Franklin Street in Stoneham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Fallon Rd 370
225 Fallon Road, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,385
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RESORT STYLE LIVING RIGHT IN STONEHAM! $1000 OFF! - Property Id: 299527 1 And 2 bedroom apartments available now!!! Right off 93!! Pet friendly, Gym, Stunning Pool, Jacuzzi, Outdoor Entertaining, Social Lounge, Cyber studio, Coffee Lounge! Cal or
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
50 Franklin Street
50 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Franklin Street in Stoneham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002
2 Inwood Dr, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1430 sqft
**JUST REDUCED** NEW CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX - DEERPOINT AT INWOOD CONDOMINIUMS, WOBURN - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, dining room, living room, patio, granite counters, stainless appliances, laundry in unit, 1 underground parking space, 1 outside parking
Results within 5 miles of Walnut Hill
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
50 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
35 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,070
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1040 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
17 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
18 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,563
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
664 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
19 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
202 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
41 Units Available
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,517
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
1197 sqft
From the moment you walk through the grand entrance you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
175 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAStoneham, MAReading, MAWoburn, MAWinchester, MAWakefield, MAWilmington, MA