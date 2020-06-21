966 Washington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully maintained townhome conveniently located down the road from the Derby Street Shops, commuter rail, and adjacent to Whitman's pond. Minutes to the highway for an easy commute into Boston or Cape Cod.



This well-cared-for townhome combines convenient access to the city with the spaciousness of the suburbs. Spread out over three floors. This stunning home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, washer/dryer included, seven closets, direct-access garage, and private deck with a large backyard.



Master bedroom features his-and-her closets and granite countertops in the bathroom. At the same time, the second bedroom also has a private bath with granite countertops and an enormous walk-in closet, which could double for a small office. The unfinished basement is in pristine condition, ready for you to use as a game room or other additional entertainment space. No smoking or pets.



Appointments are available upon request.