Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:55 PM

966 Washington Street

966 Washington Street · (781) 350-4255
Location

966 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA 02189
East Weymouth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained townhome conveniently located down the road from the Derby Street Shops, commuter rail, and adjacent to Whitman's pond. Minutes to the highway for an easy commute into Boston or Cape Cod.

This well-cared-for townhome combines convenient access to the city with the spaciousness of the suburbs. Spread out over three floors. This stunning home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, washer/dryer included, seven closets, direct-access garage, and private deck with a large backyard.

Master bedroom features his-and-her closets and granite countertops in the bathroom. At the same time, the second bedroom also has a private bath with granite countertops and an enormous walk-in closet, which could double for a small office. The unfinished basement is in pristine condition, ready for you to use as a game room or other additional entertainment space. No smoking or pets.

Appointments are available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 966 Washington Street have any available units?
966 Washington Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 966 Washington Street have?
Some of 966 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 966 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
966 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 966 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 966 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 966 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 966 Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 966 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 966 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 966 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 966 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 966 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 966 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 966 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 966 Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 966 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 966 Washington Street has units with air conditioning.
