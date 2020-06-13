199 Pleasant St 3

Amenities

Spacious, well-maintained apartment near downtown



Spacious well maintained one room apt. in Stoughton. New floors, freshly painted, Move-in ready. Off-street parking available. Close to all amenities, located within a short distance to the train station, new library and soon to be opening brand new state of the art high school. Very close to major routes including locally 139 and 27, major routes--24, 93, 95/128. In addition, the Stoughton commuter rail is just a short ride to the Canton and Sharon commuter rail stations.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131759

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847614)