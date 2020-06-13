All apartments in Stoughton
199 Pleasant St 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

199 Pleasant St 3

199 Pleasant Street · (857) 364-7910
Location

199 Pleasant Street, Stoughton, MA 02072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, well-maintained apartment near downtown - Property Id: 131759

Spacious well maintained one room apt. in Stoughton. New floors, freshly painted, Move-in ready. Off-street parking available. Close to all amenities, located within a short distance to the train station, new library and soon to be opening brand new state of the art high school. Very close to major routes including locally 139 and 27, major routes--24, 93, 95/128. In addition, the Stoughton commuter rail is just a short ride to the Canton and Sharon commuter rail stations.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131759
Property Id 131759

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Pleasant St 3 have any available units?
199 Pleasant St 3 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 199 Pleasant St 3 have?
Some of 199 Pleasant St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Pleasant St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
199 Pleasant St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Pleasant St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 199 Pleasant St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stoughton.
Does 199 Pleasant St 3 offer parking?
Yes, 199 Pleasant St 3 does offer parking.
Does 199 Pleasant St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 Pleasant St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Pleasant St 3 have a pool?
No, 199 Pleasant St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 199 Pleasant St 3 have accessible units?
No, 199 Pleasant St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Pleasant St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Pleasant St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Pleasant St 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Pleasant St 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
