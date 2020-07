Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Backed with recreation park, this rental unit located on the 2nd and 3rd levels. has 5 rooms 3 bedrooms the unit consists of an updated eat in kitchen with pantry, large living room with built in cabinet, two spacious bedrooms and a third bedroom in the third floor and a full bath. The laundry in unit. Two or more parking spaces. Utility paid separately. Newly finished hardwood floor throughout.



Terms: One year lease