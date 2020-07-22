Apartment List
231 Apartments for rent in Stoneham, MA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Stoneham means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
196 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Results within 1 mile of Stoneham
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
6 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
14 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,133
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
3 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1119 sqft
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
46 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:24 PM
11 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
Results within 5 miles of Stoneham
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
24 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,959
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,018
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,872
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
15 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,040
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
166 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
70 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
34 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,280
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
18 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,300
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
North Woburn
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
664 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
21 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,895
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
9 Units Available
Wynnmere
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
51 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,984
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,202
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
84 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,605
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,726
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
14 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,063
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,298
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
30 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,739
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
16 Units Available
Oakland Vale
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
24 Units Available
Burlington Town Center
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
11 Units Available
Burlington Town Center
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,750
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Stoneham, MA

A musical history: Stoneham was once home to J. Geils, frontman for the J. Geils Band. The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee lived in Stoneham while he was busy attending college, and forming his now-famous band. They have been known to play a song or two about the town still, so keep your eyes and ears open.

Stoneham was a part of Charlestown, MA during its early years and was mostly a farming community. In 1645, it declared its independence and became its own town. During the Industrial Revolution, Stoneham became a major shoe-manufacturing center in New England. Now, because of its location so near to Boston, as well as to the technology and business centers of the outlying areas, Stoneham is primarily a commuter community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stoneham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Stoneham, MA

Finding apartments with a pool in Stoneham means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Stoneham could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

