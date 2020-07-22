231 Apartments for rent in Stoneham, MA with pools
A musical history: Stoneham was once home to J. Geils, frontman for the J. Geils Band. The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee lived in Stoneham while he was busy attending college, and forming his now-famous band. They have been known to play a song or two about the town still, so keep your eyes and ears open.
Stoneham was a part of Charlestown, MA during its early years and was mostly a farming community. In 1645, it declared its independence and became its own town. During the Industrial Revolution, Stoneham became a major shoe-manufacturing center in New England. Now, because of its location so near to Boston, as well as to the technology and business centers of the outlying areas, Stoneham is primarily a commuter community.
Finding apartments with a pool in Stoneham means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in Stoneham could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.