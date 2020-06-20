All apartments in Salem
Find more places like 194 Lafayette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salem, MA
/
194 Lafayette Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

194 Lafayette Street

194 Lafayette Street · (781) 653-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salem
See all
South Salem
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

194 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA 01970
South Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 194 Lafayette Street · Avail. Jul 1

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 3 Bath · 2716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
194 Lafayette Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Historic Home in Salem - Steps from downtown Salem and Salem University, The Coming Soon Commuter Rail Stop on Canal St and directly across from the Saltonstall School is 194 Lafayette St. Located on the corner of Lafayette & Gardner this 2,716 sqft single family home has 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage, one-of-a-kind grand foyer, living room with a fireplace, hardwood floors and high ceilings with many unique period details. There is also hand-painted 21 Century murals throughout the house painted by the artist "Julietta de Palacios." Come see this unique property and make it your home!

(RLNE5812593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Lafayette Street have any available units?
194 Lafayette Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salem, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
Is 194 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
194 Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 194 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 194 Lafayette Street offer parking?
Yes, 194 Lafayette Street does offer parking.
Does 194 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Lafayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 194 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 194 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 194 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Lafayette Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Lafayette Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 194 Lafayette Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St
Salem, MA 01970
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave
Salem, MA 01970

Similar Pages

Salem 1 BedroomsSalem 2 Bedrooms
Salem Apartments with PoolSalem Pet Friendly Places
Salem Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAMelrose, MADanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MA
Methuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Salem
Downtown Salem

Apartments Near Colleges

Salem State UniversityHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity