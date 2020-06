Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a completely renovated 3 bedroom plus office 1400 sq 2nd floor apartment with a brand new kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in the living room and carpeted bedrooms. Each bedroom is equally sized with large closets. This is a must see. Easy commute to Boston, near major roads and highways, 3 blocks from trains and local buses. For more information call Jannelle Richardson at Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate Commonwealth 617-520-4772 or email at jannellerichardsonreATgmail



Terms: One year lease