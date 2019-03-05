Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
12 Merrymount
12 Merrymount Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
12 Merrymount Avenue, Quincy, MA 02170
Wollaston
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! 10 Merrymount is a luxury apartment community in a Historic Building with lofted 11
Terms: Fee Payor: Negotiable,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Merrymount have any available units?
12 Merrymount doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Quincy, MA
.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Quincy Rent Report
.
Is 12 Merrymount currently offering any rent specials?
12 Merrymount isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Merrymount pet-friendly?
No, 12 Merrymount is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Quincy
.
Does 12 Merrymount offer parking?
No, 12 Merrymount does not offer parking.
Does 12 Merrymount have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Merrymount does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Merrymount have a pool?
No, 12 Merrymount does not have a pool.
Does 12 Merrymount have accessible units?
No, 12 Merrymount does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Merrymount have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Merrymount does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Merrymount have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Merrymount does not have units with air conditioning.
