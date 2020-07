Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access internet cafe yoga

Highlands at Dearborn features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with newly upgraded interiors. Whether it's our premier location, luxurious interiors or unmatched amenities, you'll soon realize you are truly living the high life at the Highlands. Featuring chef-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry as well as stone mantel fireplaces and covered, private patios or balconies.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.