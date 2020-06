Amenities

COMMUNITY AMENITIES State-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and strength equipment Sparkling swimming pool with sundeck Community-sponsored social events for residents and friends Beautifully landscaped barbecue and picnic area Resident clubhouse Free WiFi available in common areas On site management team Complimentary package acceptance service Pet-friendly community Smart rain sensors used to reduce water consumption Eco friendly community with recycling bins throughout Sustainable lighting techniques to reduce energy consumption Close to North Shore Mall Located near public transportation Easy access to Route 1 and 128 Easy access to Maine Easy access to New Hampshire 10 minutes from the coastline 24-hour Emergency Maintenance Online Payments Available APARTMENT AMENITIES All apartments with in-unit washer/dryer High-speed WiFi Internet available Fully-equipped kitchens include dishwashers and breakfast bars Plush wall to wall carpeting Furnished apartments available Frost-free refrigerator with ice-maker Separate dining rooms in select apartments Bright spacious floor plans with 9 foot or vaulted ceilings Spacious closets On-site storage units available Central air conditioning Flexible lease terms available Disability access Sustainable apartment plumbing fixtures and HVAC equipment Private Balcony and Patio Some features available only in select units.*



Terms: One year lease