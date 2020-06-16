All apartments in Peabody
8 Crowninshield Street 101

8 Crowninshield Street · (413) 372-4204
Location

8 Crowninshield Street, Peabody, MA 01960
Peabody Town Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Well maintained condominium near downtown Peabody - Property Id: 220213

Spacious easy living at its finest open concept living/dining room condominium with FREE Internet in Peabody convenient distance from Boston, features the only unit in the professionally managed and well secured property with upgraded larger refrigerator, gas range, and full load in-unit stackable washer/dryer and professionally crafted custom organized closets, standard 72 high windows maximizes natural light, stainless appliance granite countertop, fireplace, wood flooring in entryway and kitchen, professionally crafted organized closets, master bath with double sink vanity, custom glass shower, and hot tub jacuzzi, one car in garage with additional storage and ample outside parking. Community amenities include fitness room on each floor, recreation room, and outdoor barbecue grilling. Snow and trash removal, plus cold water included. Close to US-95 US-1, Northshore Mall, Liberty Tree Mall and NSMC, Lahey and Mass General hospitals. NO cat allowed! Showing by appointments.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220213
Property Id 220213

(RLNE5587621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Crowninshield Street 101 have any available units?
8 Crowninshield Street 101 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Crowninshield Street 101 have?
Some of 8 Crowninshield Street 101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Crowninshield Street 101 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Crowninshield Street 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Crowninshield Street 101 pet-friendly?
No, 8 Crowninshield Street 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peabody.
Does 8 Crowninshield Street 101 offer parking?
Yes, 8 Crowninshield Street 101 does offer parking.
Does 8 Crowninshield Street 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Crowninshield Street 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Crowninshield Street 101 have a pool?
No, 8 Crowninshield Street 101 does not have a pool.
Does 8 Crowninshield Street 101 have accessible units?
No, 8 Crowninshield Street 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Crowninshield Street 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Crowninshield Street 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Crowninshield Street 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Crowninshield Street 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
