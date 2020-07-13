/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:09 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Peabody, MA with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
Proctor
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
1 Unit Available
Proctor
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
16 Units Available
Proctor
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Peabody
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
8 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Results within 5 miles of Peabody
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Oakland Vale
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
$
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
$1,480
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Downtown Salem
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
9 Units Available
Oakland Vale
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
36 Village Rd
36 Village Road, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Why not vacation where you live? Sunny one bedroom condo PLUS den located at the highly desirable Ironwood Complex. Located in Building 36 which has all the amenities. Fully applianced kitchen has granite counters with breakfast nook.
Results within 10 miles of Peabody
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
30 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
North Wilmington
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Crescent Beach
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,947
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
9 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
