89 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Peabody, MA

Finding an apartment in Peabody that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
$
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Proctor
9 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Proctor
4 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
13 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
South Salem
16 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.

North Salem
1 Unit Available
33 Oakland Street 3
33 Oakland Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361 What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem.

North Salem
1 Unit Available
70-92 Boston Street - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at

North Salem
1 Unit Available
28 Goodhue Street - 208C
28 Goodhue Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1072 sqft
Amenities • Free On-Site Storage Space • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • On-Site Parking Available • Covered Parking (Some Apartments) • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic
Downtown Salem
15 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,025
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Oakland Vale
18 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
$1,795
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
12 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
$
2 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

Cliftondale
1 Unit Available
17 Eaton Avenue
17 Eaton Avenue, Saugus, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
No allow any pets ,no smoke,tenants must remove snow in your area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/saugus-ma?lid=12885356 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404570)

South Salem
1 Unit Available
255 Jefferson Ave
255 Jefferson Avenue, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Salem Rental - Property Id: 289670 four family rental.

1 Unit Available
110 Haverhill St 711
110 Haverhill Street, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
$2,400
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful Studio with in-unit laundry ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 222725 ~NO FEE~ Spacious studio apartment steps to Green Line, Orange Line, and North Station with tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping all around.

1 Unit Available
112 Lynnway
112 Lynnway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1225 sqft
Beautiful Apt. Spacious! $2,400 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath beach community home in desirable Point of Pines, Revere. Dining room, hall, study, dining room. Hardwood floors, gumwood moulding, modern appliances, porch, yard. Close to Boston.
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
City Guide for Peabody, MA

Tanner City: where home feels like a good leather glove!

Peabody, Massachusetts, aka "Tanner City" or "Leather City," is known for its glorified past as an important city for New England's leather industry. The tanneries may now be closed, but the local high school sports teams still carry the pride, "Go Tanners!" You can find Peabody and its 51,000 residents in the North Shore region of Essex County. Warm summers and cold, snowy winters are par for the course in this area. Snowfall approaches 100 inches annually, so don't forget your snowblower. Cost of living in Peabody is high – more than 30 percent above the greater U.S. – but unemployment is slightly lower in the area than in the whole of Massachusetts. Peabody is a short two mile broom ride away from Salem, and 15 miles from Boston. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Peabody, MA

Finding an apartment in Peabody that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

