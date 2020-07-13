151 Apartments for rent in Peabody, MA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Peabody apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
38 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Proctor
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Proctor
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
16 Units Available
Proctor
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Peabody
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Peabody
240 WASHINGTON
240 Washington Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
833 sqft
START PACKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME-JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER TIME.. GREAT LAYOUT WITH EAT IN KITCHEN-AMPLE CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. FULLY APPLIANCED. ELECTRIC STOVE FOR COOKING. BATHROOM HAS SPACIOUS SHOWER. DEN SIZE L.R. MASTER BR.
Results within 1 mile of Peabody
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
8 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
12 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
6 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
690 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Parkland Avenue
85 Lynnfield Street - 2
85 Lynnfield Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
second floor large private new deck both wood and ceramic floors ceiling fans in all bdrs and living room new oven and dish washer laundry room in basement private off street parking close to schools and shopping centers

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Salem
100 Tremont
100 Tremont St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
* EMAIL LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* AVAIL 9/1 - LOCATION & VALUE: This updated 2 bed, 1 bath checks all the boxes! Located on the 2nd floor of a two unit building, this apartment features a modern kitchen with center island.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
North Salem
70-92 Boston St - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Salem
18 Butler St
18 Butler Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
860 sqft
Gorgeous totally renovated 2nd floor unit in a 2 family.. 5 rooms,2 bedrooms,1 bathroom,living room,formal dining room,new cabinet kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter top.New bathroom.Shining hardwood floors through out.
Results within 5 miles of Peabody
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
$1,480
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
$
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Oakland Vale
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Downtown Salem
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
10 Units Available
Oakland Vale
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
81 Hobart St.
81 Hobart Street, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom unit. Features brand new hardwood flooring, nice amenities, bright, sunny and spacious. Close to shopping and major routes. Parking - Heat & Hot Water Included. Coin operated laundry on site.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5 Mason Street
5 Mason Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1350 sqft
This large 3 bedroom apartment with lots of storage & bonus room, + den is available now. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking, loads of cabinets, disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Extra large living room with Bay window and lovely beamed ceilings.
City Guide for Peabody, MA

Tanner City: where home feels like a good leather glove!

Peabody, Massachusetts, aka "Tanner City" or "Leather City," is known for its glorified past as an important city for New England's leather industry. The tanneries may now be closed, but the local high school sports teams still carry the pride, "Go Tanners!" You can find Peabody and its 51,000 residents in the North Shore region of Essex County. Warm summers and cold, snowy winters are par for the course in this area. Snowfall approaches 100 inches annually, so don't forget your snowblower. Cost of living in Peabody is high – more than 30 percent above the greater U.S. – but unemployment is slightly lower in the area than in the whole of Massachusetts. Peabody is a short two mile broom ride away from Salem, and 15 miles from Boston. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Peabody, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Peabody apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

