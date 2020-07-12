/
/
/
proctor
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
150 Apartments for rent in Proctor, Peabody, MA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
$
1 Unit Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
16 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Proctor
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
6 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
690 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9 BOWDITCH
9 Bowditch Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Really nice two family home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
240 WASHINGTON
240 Washington Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
833 sqft
START PACKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME-JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER TIME.. GREAT LAYOUT WITH EAT IN KITCHEN-AMPLE CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. FULLY APPLIANCED. ELECTRIC STOVE FOR COOKING. BATHROOM HAS SPACIOUS SHOWER. DEN SIZE L.R. MASTER BR.
Results within 5 miles of Proctor
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
15 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
$1,480
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
85 Lynnfield Street - 2
85 Lynnfield Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
second floor large private new deck both wood and ceramic floors ceiling fans in all bdrs and living room new oven and dish washer laundry room in basement private off street parking close to schools and shopping centers
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
81 Hobart St.
81 Hobart Street, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom unit. Features brand new hardwood flooring, nice amenities, bright, sunny and spacious. Close to shopping and major routes. Parking - Heat & Hot Water Included. Coin operated laundry on site.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
10 Pleasant St.
10 Pleasant Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5 Mason Street
5 Mason Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1350 sqft
This large 3 bedroom apartment with lots of storage & bonus room, + den is available now. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking, loads of cabinets, disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Extra large living room with Bay window and lovely beamed ceilings.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
31 Ocean
31 Ocean Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1023 sqft
*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1 - This 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, period detail, updated kitchen and new bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
32 Roundy
32 Roundy Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
**PLEASE EMAIL ALL INQUIRIES AND SHOWING REQUESTS**AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - LOCATION & VALUE - Recently renovated 2 bedroom in DOWNTOWN BEVERLY. This apartment is located on the 1st floor of a two family building.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MASalem, MABeverly, MADanvers, MAPeabody, MALynnfield, MALynn, MA