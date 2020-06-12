/
2 bedroom apartments
130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Peabody, MA
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1232 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Proctor
11 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Peabody
44 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Proctor
5 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peabody Town Center
1 Unit Available
8 Crowninshield Street 101
8 Crowninshield Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Well maintained condominium near downtown Peabody - Property Id: 220213 Spacious easy living at its finest open concept living/dining room condominium with FREE Internet in Peabody convenient distance from Boston, features the only unit in the
Results within 1 mile of Peabody
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
15 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
South Salem
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
690 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Contact for Availability
Spring Meadows
23 Prince Street, Danvers, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2000 sqft
A pristine suburban townhouse community just 1/2 mile from the Highlands Elementary school in sought-after Danvers, the residences at Spring Meadows offer an ideal in-town location that's only moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
North Salem
1 Unit Available
28 Goodhue Street - 208C
28 Goodhue Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1072 sqft
Amenities • Free On-Site Storage Space • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • On-Site Parking Available • Covered Parking (Some Apartments) • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic
Results within 5 miles of Peabody
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Oakland Vale
20 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Oakland Vale
16 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Montrose
21 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Salem
15 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1257 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
255 Jefferson Ave
255 Jefferson Avenue, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Salem Rental - Property Id: 289670 four family rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
12 Holly Street
12 Holly Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apartment for rent in Salem Massachusetts for $1600 a month first last and security deposit are required to move in .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Island
1 Unit Available
510 Revere Beach Blvd
510 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1024 sqft
The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! - The RENT INCLUDES CENTRAL HEAT/ AC/ HOT WATER!!! *****LIBERAL SIGN ON TERMS...*....Ocean Front Living at its Best.
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Downtown Saugus
1 Unit Available
861 Broadway
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1134 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
155 Washington St.
155 Washington Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1171 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Downtown Lynn
1 Unit Available
10 Pleasant St.
10 Pleasant Street, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Terms: One year lease
