Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle service to T On-site property management
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 920 Norwest Dr. have any available units?
920 Norwest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwood, MA.
How much is rent in Norwood, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Norwest Dr. have?
Some of 920 Norwest Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Norwest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
920 Norwest Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.