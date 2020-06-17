All apartments in Norwood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

920 Norwest Dr.

920 Norwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA 02062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle service to T On-site property management

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Norwest Dr. have any available units?
920 Norwest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwood, MA.
How much is rent in Norwood, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Norwest Dr. have?
Some of 920 Norwest Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Norwest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
920 Norwest Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Norwest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 920 Norwest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwood.
Does 920 Norwest Dr. offer parking?
No, 920 Norwest Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 920 Norwest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Norwest Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Norwest Dr. have a pool?
No, 920 Norwest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 920 Norwest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 920 Norwest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Norwest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Norwest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
