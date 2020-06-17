920 Norwest Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony 24hr maintenance air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle service to T On-site property management



Terms: One year lease