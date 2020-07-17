405 Washington Street 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Westwood Brookside- Sunny, Convenient 2BR/1BA - - Property Id: 281652



Available Now.



* Private entrance

* Deleaded

* Hardwood Floors

* Stainless steel appliances

* New countertops

* Walk to outstanding Westwood schools

* Convenient to Public Transportation (on Bus 34 route and 0.5 miles to Islington Commuter Rail)

* Steps from Roche Brothers Supermarket

* Seconds from Route 1 and its retail, dining, and entertainment options

* Easy access to Routes 109, 95, 93, and Mass Pike

* Professionally managed building

* Resident pays heat + hot water (electric)

* Laundry in building

* Off-street parking (First car free)



Dogs and cats ok with extra fee (with vaccinations, weight limits, and breed restrictions).

Sorry, no smoking.



Move-in costs are First, Last, 1/2 month broker fee and $50 Lock Change Fee. Residents must show proof of liability insurance ($100K mininum); Renter's insurance also recommended.



ACB Realty, 781-356-2552



"To view all of our availability, please visit our web-site - https://acbrealtyinc.rentlinx.com/"

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281652

