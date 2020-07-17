405 Washington Street 2

Amenities
Westwood Brookside- Sunny, Convenient 2BR/1BA - - Property Id: 281652
Available Now.
* Private entrance
* Deleaded
* Hardwood Floors
* Stainless steel appliances
* New countertops
* Walk to outstanding Westwood schools
* Convenient to Public Transportation (on Bus 34 route and 0.5 miles to Islington Commuter Rail)
* Steps from Roche Brothers Supermarket
* Seconds from Route 1 and its retail, dining, and entertainment options
* Easy access to Routes 109, 95, 93, and Mass Pike
* Professionally managed building
* Resident pays heat + hot water (electric)
* Laundry in building
* Off-street parking (First car free)
Dogs and cats ok with extra fee (with vaccinations, weight limits, and breed restrictions).
Sorry, no smoking.
Move-in costs are First, Last, 1/2 month broker fee and $50 Lock Change Fee. Residents must show proof of liability insurance ($100K mininum); Renter's insurance also recommended.
ACB Realty, 781-356-2552
"To view all of our availability, please visit our web-site - https://acbrealtyinc.rentlinx.com/"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281652
