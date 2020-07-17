All apartments in Norfolk County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

405 Washington Street 2

405 Washington Street · (781) 356-2552
Location

405 Washington Street, Norfolk County, MA 02090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Westwood Brookside- Sunny, Convenient 2BR/1BA - - Property Id: 281652

Available Now.

* Private entrance
* Deleaded
* Hardwood Floors
* Stainless steel appliances
* New countertops
* Walk to outstanding Westwood schools
* Convenient to Public Transportation (on Bus 34 route and 0.5 miles to Islington Commuter Rail)
* Steps from Roche Brothers Supermarket
* Seconds from Route 1 and its retail, dining, and entertainment options
* Easy access to Routes 109, 95, 93, and Mass Pike
* Professionally managed building
* Resident pays heat + hot water (electric)
* Laundry in building
* Off-street parking (First car free)

Dogs and cats ok with extra fee (with vaccinations, weight limits, and breed restrictions).
Sorry, no smoking.

Move-in costs are First, Last, 1/2 month broker fee and $50 Lock Change Fee. Residents must show proof of liability insurance ($100K mininum); Renter's insurance also recommended.

ACB Realty, 781-356-2552

"To view all of our availability, please visit our web-site - https://acbrealtyinc.rentlinx.com/"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281652
Property Id 281652

(RLNE5876101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

