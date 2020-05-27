All apartments in Needham
Needham, MA
300 Second Ave.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:10 AM

300 Second Ave.

300 Second Avenue · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Needham
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

300 Second Avenue, Needham, MA 02494

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
Stunning luxury apartments and premier amenities make apartments in Needham a resident favorite. Located on the banks of the Charles River and a stone's throw from neighboring Newton, Wellesley, and Natick, these apartments boasts an ideal location with easy access to the scenic riverfront. Our residents enjoy being just steps from bistro dining and diverse boutiques. These Needham apartments feature spacious master suites with oversized closets, hardwood and travertine flooring, high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and a gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Our multifaceted apartment community features a resort-style pool, clubhouse, private parking garage, and unparalleled concierge services. Built-in bookshelves Air Conditioning Dry bar Gourmet kitchen Marble countertops Accent walls Range Stainless steel appliances Walk-in closets Ceiling fan Dishwasher Garden tub Granite countertops Microwave Patio / Balcony Refrigerator Study Washer and dryer Garage and outdoor parking * Business center Coffee and tea bar Controlled access Fitness center Guest parking Internet caf 24-hour package pickup Recreation room Swimming pool Additional storage * Clubhouse Wi-Fi in Common Areas Courtyards Garage parking Guest suites * Mountain bikes Pet friendly Resident grilling area

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Second Ave. have any available units?
300 Second Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Needham, MA.
What amenities does 300 Second Ave. have?
Some of 300 Second Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Second Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
300 Second Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Second Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Second Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 300 Second Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 300 Second Ave. does offer parking.
Does 300 Second Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Second Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Second Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 300 Second Ave. has a pool.
Does 300 Second Ave. have accessible units?
No, 300 Second Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Second Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Second Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Second Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Second Ave. has units with air conditioning.
