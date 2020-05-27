300 Second Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking guest suite internet access

Stunning luxury apartments and premier amenities make apartments in Needham a resident favorite. Located on the banks of the Charles River and a stone's throw from neighboring Newton, Wellesley, and Natick, these apartments boasts an ideal location with easy access to the scenic riverfront. Our residents enjoy being just steps from bistro dining and diverse boutiques. These Needham apartments feature spacious master suites with oversized closets, hardwood and travertine flooring, high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and a gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Our multifaceted apartment community features a resort-style pool, clubhouse, private parking garage, and unparalleled concierge services. Built-in bookshelves Air Conditioning Dry bar Gourmet kitchen Marble countertops Accent walls Range Stainless steel appliances Walk-in closets Ceiling fan Dishwasher Garden tub Granite countertops Microwave Patio / Balcony Refrigerator Study Washer and dryer Garage and outdoor parking * Business center Coffee and tea bar Controlled access Fitness center Guest parking Internet caf 24-hour package pickup Recreation room Swimming pool Additional storage * Clubhouse Wi-Fi in Common Areas Courtyards Garage parking Guest suites * Mountain bikes Pet friendly Resident grilling area



Terms: One year lease