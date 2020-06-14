/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM
570 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Needham, MA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
36 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
1060 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
$
16 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,856
1003 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
159 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,371
821 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
1204 Greendale Ave
1204 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
900 sqft
Spacious one bedroom, one bath in Charles Court East Condominiums. Updated kitchen and connected dining area. Large living room with slider to balcony. Rent includes all utilities except phone and cable. Newer appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Needham
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Newton Highlands
17 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
985 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Results within 5 miles of Needham
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chemistry
47 Units Available
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Watertown
25 Units Available
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,546
843 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Watertown West End
7 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
855 sqft
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Watertown West End
5 Units Available
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
South Side
13 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
839 sqft
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
$
Bleachery
39 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,345
764 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,514
962 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
862 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
30 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
East Watertown
56 Units Available
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,582
872 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Auburndale
18 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
908 sqft
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Upper Washington - Spring Street
7 Units Available
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
720 sqft
Ideally situated close to Millennium Park, Legacy Place and Franklin Park Zoo. Apartments feature spacious layouts with air conditioning and large closets. Community amenities include a BBQ and picnic area, library and laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
21 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
846 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Brook Farm
28 Units Available
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,691
894 sqft
Two-story townhomes or 1-2 bedroom apartments in Boston suburbs. Fireplace, granite counters and many other upscale finishes. Community amenities include coffee bar, yoga, 24-hour gym and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
West Roxbury Center
35 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Similar Pages
Needham 1 BedroomsNeedham 2 BedroomsNeedham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNeedham 3 BedroomsNeedham Apartments with Balcony
Needham Apartments with GarageNeedham Apartments with GymNeedham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNeedham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNeedham Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RI