Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

Kensington at Chelmsford

225 Littleton Road · (617) 307-7229
Location

225 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA 01824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
Absolutely fantastic 1 bed, 1 bathroom apartment available in a gorgeous, professionally managed community in Chelmsford. Built in 2003, these units are all updated and meticulously maintained. Great location within a short drive to route 495 to get you easily up into Lowell and Lawrence, or down to Westford and Billerica. The apartment features: -HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT! -Full Modern Bathroom -Modern Kitchen with Built-In Microwave -Dishwasher and Disposal -Sliding Glass Door out to a Private Balcony or Patio -Plush Wall-to-Wall Carpet -Professional Management and Maintenance -Fitness Center -Community Room with Billiards -Outdoor Swimming Pool -Off-Street Outdoor Parking Included! -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kensington at Chelmsford have any available units?
Kensington at Chelmsford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middlesex County, MA.
What amenities does Kensington at Chelmsford have?
Some of Kensington at Chelmsford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kensington at Chelmsford currently offering any rent specials?
Kensington at Chelmsford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kensington at Chelmsford pet-friendly?
Yes, Kensington at Chelmsford is pet friendly.
Does Kensington at Chelmsford offer parking?
Yes, Kensington at Chelmsford offers parking.
Does Kensington at Chelmsford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kensington at Chelmsford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kensington at Chelmsford have a pool?
Yes, Kensington at Chelmsford has a pool.
Does Kensington at Chelmsford have accessible units?
No, Kensington at Chelmsford does not have accessible units.
Does Kensington at Chelmsford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kensington at Chelmsford has units with dishwashers.
Does Kensington at Chelmsford have units with air conditioning?
No, Kensington at Chelmsford does not have units with air conditioning.
