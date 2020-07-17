Kensington at Chelmsford

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Absolutely fantastic 1 bed, 1 bathroom apartment available in a gorgeous, professionally managed community in Chelmsford. Built in 2003, these units are all updated and meticulously maintained. Great location within a short drive to route 495 to get you easily up into Lowell and Lawrence, or down to Westford and Billerica. The apartment features: -HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT! -Full Modern Bathroom -Modern Kitchen with Built-In Microwave -Dishwasher and Disposal -Sliding Glass Door out to a Private Balcony or Patio -Plush Wall-to-Wall Carpet -Professional Management and Maintenance -Fitness Center -Community Room with Billiards -Outdoor Swimming Pool -Off-Street Outdoor Parking Included! -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease