3-HF Brown Way Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 3 Level Living - No expense was spared when this home was built just 4 years ago and the owner made improvements after that! This beautiful, 3-level home has too many features to list. The kitchen is appointed with top-notch Bosch appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, gorgeous cabinets, and a walk-in pantry closet. Wake up in your massive master suite overlooking your private, fenced-in back yard with gorgeous back deck. Enjoy your spacious shower with dual heads and custom marble in-lay. Work from home in your enormous 3rd floor office, playroom, or guest suite. Huge second-floor laundry room with tons of shelving, beautiful garage space, state of the art, high efficiency HVAC systems. There is even finished playroom on basement level for the kids or adults. Come see for yourself; you will not be disappointed!

Tenant pays 1/2 month broker fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5882079)