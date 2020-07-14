All apartments in Middlesex County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3-HF Brown Way

3 H F Brown Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3 H F Brown Way, Middlesex County, MA 01760
Coburnville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
guest suite
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
3-HF Brown Way Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 3 Level Living - No expense was spared when this home was built just 4 years ago and the owner made improvements after that! This beautiful, 3-level home has too many features to list. The kitchen is appointed with top-notch Bosch appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, gorgeous cabinets, and a walk-in pantry closet. Wake up in your massive master suite overlooking your private, fenced-in back yard with gorgeous back deck. Enjoy your spacious shower with dual heads and custom marble in-lay. Work from home in your enormous 3rd floor office, playroom, or guest suite. Huge second-floor laundry room with tons of shelving, beautiful garage space, state of the art, high efficiency HVAC systems. There is even finished playroom on basement level for the kids or adults. Come see for yourself; you will not be disappointed!
Tenant pays 1/2 month broker fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5882079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3-HF Brown Way have any available units?
3-HF Brown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middlesex County, MA.
What amenities does 3-HF Brown Way have?
Some of 3-HF Brown Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3-HF Brown Way currently offering any rent specials?
3-HF Brown Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3-HF Brown Way pet-friendly?
No, 3-HF Brown Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 3-HF Brown Way offer parking?
Yes, 3-HF Brown Way offers parking.
Does 3-HF Brown Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3-HF Brown Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3-HF Brown Way have a pool?
No, 3-HF Brown Way does not have a pool.
Does 3-HF Brown Way have accessible units?
No, 3-HF Brown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3-HF Brown Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3-HF Brown Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3-HF Brown Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3-HF Brown Way has units with air conditioning.
