Windsor Oak Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving

Newer, 13 acre luxury community in Melrose close to the Oak Grove orange line T stop! Hop on the T and get into Boston's North Station in only 12 minutes!!! The location also gives you easy access to neighboring towns such as Malden, Stoneham, Wakefield, Medford, and Everett. The unit features: -Gourmet kitchen with energy star appliances -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -9' ceilings -Bay windows -Full size washer and dryer IN UNIT -Central air conditioning -2 Full Modern, ceramic tiled bathrooms -Private patio or balcony -Upgraded units with granite and stainless steel available -Elevator buildings -24-hour fitness center -Beautiful resort-style outdoor swimming pool and sun deck and Wi-Fi -Media Room with projection screen -Professional on-site management -24-hour emergency maintenance -Package acceptance -Easy access to walking and biking trails -Elegant landscaping throughout -Bike racks in the garage -NEXT TO THE ORANGE LINE T STOP -One garage parking spot included!!! -Cats and Dogs OK! -Price and availability are subject to change daily -1/2 Month Broker Fee



Terms: One year lease