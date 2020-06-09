All apartments in Melrose
Windsor Oak Grove
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Windsor Oak Grove

12 Island Hill Avenue · (617) 307-7229
Location

12 Island Hill Avenue, Melrose, MA 02176
Oak Grove - Pine Banks

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
Newer, 13 acre luxury community in Melrose close to the Oak Grove orange line T stop! Hop on the T and get into Boston's North Station in only 12 minutes!!! The location also gives you easy access to neighboring towns such as Malden, Stoneham, Wakefield, Medford, and Everett. The unit features: -Gourmet kitchen with energy star appliances -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -9' ceilings -Bay windows -Full size washer and dryer IN UNIT -Central air conditioning -2 Full Modern, ceramic tiled bathrooms -Private patio or balcony -Upgraded units with granite and stainless steel available -Elevator buildings -24-hour fitness center -Beautiful resort-style outdoor swimming pool and sun deck and Wi-Fi -Media Room with projection screen -Professional on-site management -24-hour emergency maintenance -Package acceptance -Easy access to walking and biking trails -Elegant landscaping throughout -Bike racks in the garage -NEXT TO THE ORANGE LINE T STOP -One garage parking spot included!!! -Cats and Dogs OK! -Price and availability are subject to change daily -1/2 Month Broker Fee

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Oak Grove have any available units?
Windsor Oak Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melrose, MA.
What amenities does Windsor Oak Grove have?
Some of Windsor Oak Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Oak Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Oak Grove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Oak Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Oak Grove is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Oak Grove offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Oak Grove does offer parking.
Does Windsor Oak Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Oak Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Oak Grove have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Oak Grove has a pool.
Does Windsor Oak Grove have accessible units?
No, Windsor Oak Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Oak Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Oak Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Oak Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor Oak Grove has units with air conditioning.
