Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance concierge pool table yoga

Welcome to Jack Flats by Windsor! Sitting on the historic site of the former Boston Rubber Shoe Co., our luxury apartments in Melrose, MA, are in the heart of the city and only 15 minutes away from Downtown Boston. Our coveted Stone Place address is steps away from the best dining, shopping, and entertainment venues, while our modern studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments will meet all your needs and desires for the perfect home. Each apartment is a unique gem, and every one tells a story. A new story. An old story. Woven together in a tale called home. Come discover the difference today.