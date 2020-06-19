18 Rockland St.

Amenities

This owner-occupied, two-family home in desirable Melrose provides a real refuge from the nearby hustle of the City. This apartment spans the second and third floor of a restored Victorian home with eight spacious and sun-filled rooms. The second floor includes a living room, tv room, enclosed screened porch, dining room with bay window and built in hutch, a home office, full bathroom, reading nook on a bay windowed landing, eat in renovated kitchen with S/S appliances, marble counters, hardwood floors and ample cabinet space. The south-east facing back deck has lovely views. Third floor includes master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and eaves storage space, second bedroom with hardwood floors, ceiling fan and southern exposure for great light. Replacement windows and insulation keep the house warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Coin-op washer/dryer in basement. Driveway parking for up to 2 cars side by side allowing for easy access. Close to bus line, commuter rail.



Terms: One year lease