All apartments in Melrose
Find more places like 18 Rockland St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melrose, MA
/
18 Rockland St.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

18 Rockland St.

18 Rockland Street · (781) 315-2633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melrose
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18 Rockland Street, Melrose, MA 02176
Melrose Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This owner-occupied, two-family home in desirable Melrose provides a real refuge from the nearby hustle of the City. This apartment spans the second and third floor of a restored Victorian home with eight spacious and sun-filled rooms. The second floor includes a living room, tv room, enclosed screened porch, dining room with bay window and built in hutch, a home office, full bathroom, reading nook on a bay windowed landing, eat in renovated kitchen with S/S appliances, marble counters, hardwood floors and ample cabinet space. The south-east facing back deck has lovely views. Third floor includes master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and eaves storage space, second bedroom with hardwood floors, ceiling fan and southern exposure for great light. Replacement windows and insulation keep the house warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Coin-op washer/dryer in basement. Driveway parking for up to 2 cars side by side allowing for easy access. Close to bus line, commuter rail.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Rockland St. have any available units?
18 Rockland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melrose, MA.
What amenities does 18 Rockland St. have?
Some of 18 Rockland St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Rockland St. currently offering any rent specials?
18 Rockland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Rockland St. pet-friendly?
No, 18 Rockland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melrose.
Does 18 Rockland St. offer parking?
Yes, 18 Rockland St. does offer parking.
Does 18 Rockland St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Rockland St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Rockland St. have a pool?
No, 18 Rockland St. does not have a pool.
Does 18 Rockland St. have accessible units?
No, 18 Rockland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Rockland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Rockland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Rockland St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Rockland St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18 Rockland St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl
Melrose, MA 02176
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave
Melrose, MA 02176
The Washingtons
102 Washington St
Melrose, MA 02176

Similar Pages

Melrose 1 BedroomsMelrose 2 Bedrooms
Melrose 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMelrose Apartments with Gym
Melrose Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MA
Methuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oak Grove Pine Banks

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity