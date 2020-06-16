All apartments in Malden
103 Summer Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

103 Summer Street

103 Summer Street · (617) 872-7656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 Summer Street, Malden, MA 02148
Oak Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
* HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD**

Well maintained brick building a mere 5 minute walk to the Malden Center T stop and many restaurants, bars, and shops! Apartments in this building all have hardwood floors, heat and hot water included, laundry in building, and cats are negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Professionally managed, this building can't be beat for the price!

Available for an immediate move in, July 1/15th August 1st also considered.
first + last + 1/2 month broker fee to sign
No off street parking available

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/103-summer-st-malden-ma-02148-usa-unit-303/bf67c7b0-3a12-410d-9704-7ddb5980a8e4

(RLNE5852572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Summer Street have any available units?
103 Summer Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Summer Street have?
Some of 103 Summer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Summer Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 Summer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Summer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Summer Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 Summer Street offer parking?
Yes, 103 Summer Street does offer parking.
Does 103 Summer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Summer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Summer Street have a pool?
No, 103 Summer Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 Summer Street have accessible units?
No, 103 Summer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Summer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Summer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Summer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Summer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
