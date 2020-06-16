103 Summer Street

Amenities
* HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD**
Well maintained brick building a mere 5 minute walk to the Malden Center T stop and many restaurants, bars, and shops! Apartments in this building all have hardwood floors, heat and hot water included, laundry in building, and cats are negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Professionally managed, this building can't be beat for the price!
Available for an immediate move in, July 1/15th August 1st also considered.
first + last + 1/2 month broker fee to sign
No off street parking available
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/103-summer-st-malden-ma-02148-usa-unit-303/bf67c7b0-3a12-410d-9704-7ddb5980a8e4
