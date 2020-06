Amenities

An exquisite single-family home abutting Arlington's Great Meadows in Lexington - ready for occupancy starting in June/July 2020. Situated in a quiet residential neighborhood this home rests on approx. 1/3-acre of manicured landscaped gardens with off-street parking for 5 cars plus a 2-car garage. Recently refinished hardwood floors throughout this spacious floor-plan includes 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths plus a separate 1st floor home office or guest room. A remodeled kitchen with new counters and stainless appliances is flanked by a separate dining room and a semi-formal breakfast area, followed by an adjacent family room with a decorative fireplace. Sliders to the rear deck overlook an enormous tree-lined back yard. An abundance of storage options including a walk-in kitchen pantry, a large open basement space (with new washer/dryer) and an oversized garage. Scenic local attractions including the Minuteman Bikeway and convenient commuting options to Boston via Rt-2. No pets/No exceptions.