Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

15 Captain Parker Arms

15 Captain Parker Arms · (617) 448-7552
Location

15 Captain Parker Arms, Lexington, MA 02421
Lexington Town Center

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
THE LANDLORD IS PAYING THE FULL BROKER FEE ON ALL LEXINGTON RENTALS AND OFFERING THE MONTH OF JUNE FREE ON ALL VACANT APARTMENTS. SEE BELOW FOR A PARTIAL LIST OF AVAILABLE APARTMENTS IN CAPTAIN PARKER ARMS AND BRATTLE GREEN APARTMENTS.(SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE) 1BRs, 2BRs and 3BRs available NOW through OCTOBER. If you don't see something you're looking for, please contact me. Inventory is constantly changing. I also have listings in Woburn, Arlington, Cambridge, Winchester and Boston. Please contact me for more information. VACANT UNITS CAN BE SHOWED IN PERSON OR VIA FACETIME. OCCUPIED UNITS CAN NOT BE SHOWN AT THIS TIME. ACTUAL PHOTOS AND VIDEOS MAY BE AVAILABLE. This particular listing is for a JULY 1ST MOVE IN. A spacious and lovely 1BR/1BA flat just a few blocks from LEXINGTON CENTER and close to LEXINGTON HIGH SCHOOL. This SPECIAL apartment is located at the end of the building and has a PRIVATE ENTRANCE with a front door and a back door that leads to a private yard area. Windows are located on three sides of the apartment. Very unique and very quiet and private area of this complex. SEE PHOTOS from similar unit. PET FRIENDLY!! NO MONTHLY EXTRA CHARGES. The landlord does require a one month security deposit. Good credit is required. Deleaded. Very large STORAGE AREA AVAILABLE FOR $50/MONTH. FABULOUS location in Lexington! Very close to Routes 2 and I-95/128 with excellent access to Route 3, I-90 (Mass Pike) and I-93 employment markets and retail amenities. Easy commute to Cambridge and Boston, as well as North and South Shores and New Hampshire! One block from Lexington High School. Walk to Lexington Center and with it's many shops and restaurants located nearby. Close to pharmacy and grocery store. Features include: -Modern building -UPDATED bathroom(s) -Spacious bedroom(s) -Separate, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal -Free heat -Free hot water -Pre-wired for cable and High Speed Internet -Free parking -Storage available for rent -Very spacious -Professionally managed -24/7 maintenance -**PET FRIENDLY** Just 13 miles west of downtown Boston. Its historic charm and superior school system makes Lexington one of Massachusetts most desirable communities. NO FEE!! PARTIAL LIST OF AVAILABLE UNITS: (SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE) CAPTAIN PARKER ARMS: NOW: (MONTH OF MAY IS FREE) 1BR $2150 (700SF) 1BR $2350 (LARGE BUNGALOW STYLE 900SF) 2BR/1BA $2700 MID-MAY/JUNE 1ST: 3BR/1BA $3500 JULY 1ST: 1BR $2300 2BR/1BA $2450 2BR/1BA $2750 AUGUST 1ST: 1BR $2375 2BR/1BA $2800 SEPTEMBER 1ST: 1BR $2275 OCTOBER 1ST: 1BR $2300 BRATTLE GREEN APARTMENTS(WORTHEN ROAD): NOW: (MONTH OF MAY IS FREE) 2BR/2BA $2700 JULY 1ST: 1BR $2200 ALL ABOVE APARTMENTS INCLUDE HEAT AND HOT WATER; NO BROKER FEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION OR PHOTOS AND/OR VIDEOS. PLEASE CONTACT ME SOON! ****Deb_Tyner//Citilink_Apts_Rentals**781-436-2484**** * Posted photographs may show an assortment of similar units in the same building to depict comparable finish. CITILINK APARTMENT RENTALS serves the greater BOSTON AREA and includes the following neighborhoods: Allston Andover Arlington Back Bay Belmont Boston Brighton Brookline Cambridge Charlestown Cleveland Circle Coolidge Corner Dedham Fens Fenway Kenmore Lexington Longwood Medical Area Malden Mass Ave Medford Mission Hill North Andover North End Packard's Corner Reading Somerville South End Waltham Washington Square Watertown Winchester Woburn. We can also assist you in finding off-campus housing near area schools including Berklee Boston College Boston Medical Center Boston University Emerson College Emmanuel Harvard Longwood Medical Area Medical Harvard University Merrimack College Northeastern Massachusetts College of Art Massachusetts College of Pharmacy MIT Simmons Tufts Wentworth & Wheelock. The information in this listing was gathered from third party sources including the owner and public records. Comparable/sample photos may have been employed in the preparation of this advertisement. Listings are subject to errors and omissions. Please note: The rental market in Greater Boston moves rapidly, and any apartment may no longer be on the market by the time you contact us. CITILINK disclaims any and all representations or warranties as to the accuracy of this information.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Captain Parker Arms have any available units?
15 Captain Parker Arms has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Captain Parker Arms have?
Some of 15 Captain Parker Arms's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Captain Parker Arms currently offering any rent specials?
15 Captain Parker Arms isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Captain Parker Arms pet-friendly?
No, 15 Captain Parker Arms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 15 Captain Parker Arms offer parking?
Yes, 15 Captain Parker Arms does offer parking.
Does 15 Captain Parker Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Captain Parker Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Captain Parker Arms have a pool?
No, 15 Captain Parker Arms does not have a pool.
Does 15 Captain Parker Arms have accessible units?
No, 15 Captain Parker Arms does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Captain Parker Arms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Captain Parker Arms has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Captain Parker Arms have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Captain Parker Arms does not have units with air conditioning.
