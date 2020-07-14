Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access package receiving accessible bike storage

Sparkling new apartment homes that feel familiar in a friendly way-that's what you'll find at The Point at Hudson. You'll live in style in our beautifully constructed apartment homes with soaring 9-foot ceilings and granite counter tops. Our one and two-bedroom apartments offer the ideal blend of space and practicality. With a convenient layout and comfort on every hand, you can feel great about living here. The second you move into one of our apartments, you won't want to live anywhere else. Come home to The Point at Hudson, and you'll savor every second. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.