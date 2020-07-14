All apartments in Hudson
The Point at Hudson
The Point at Hudson

1000 Matrix Way · (978) 401-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get ONE MONTH FREE when you rent select one & two bedroom apartments if you move in by 8/15! Restrictions Apply.
Location

1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA 01749

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4506 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,938

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 4505 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,988

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 3512 · Avail. now

$2,003

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3203 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 4303 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,104

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 4304 · Avail. now

$2,104

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
package receiving
accessible
bike storage
Sparkling new apartment homes that feel familiar in a friendly way-that's what you'll find at The Point at Hudson. You'll live in style in our beautifully constructed apartment homes with soaring 9-foot ceilings and granite counter tops. Our one and two-bedroom apartments offer the ideal blend of space and practicality. With a convenient layout and comfort on every hand, you can feel great about living here. The second you move into one of our apartments, you won't want to live anywhere else. Come home to The Point at Hudson, and you'll savor every second. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $200/month. Surface lot available. Contact the Leasing Office for more information about our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point at Hudson have any available units?
The Point at Hudson has 9 units available starting at $1,938 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Point at Hudson have?
Some of The Point at Hudson's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Hudson currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Hudson is offering the following rent specials: Get ONE MONTH FREE when you rent select one & two bedroom apartments if you move in by 8/15! Restrictions Apply.
Is The Point at Hudson pet-friendly?
No, The Point at Hudson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does The Point at Hudson offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Hudson offers parking.
Does The Point at Hudson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Hudson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Hudson have a pool?
No, The Point at Hudson does not have a pool.
Does The Point at Hudson have accessible units?
Yes, The Point at Hudson has accessible units.
Does The Point at Hudson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Hudson has units with dishwashers.
Does The Point at Hudson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Point at Hudson has units with air conditioning.
