pet friendly apartments
36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hudson, MA
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
6 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
14 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
25 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
14 Units Available
Avana Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,074
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1213 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
64 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
36 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1432 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
9 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
9 Units Available
Tower Hill
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Contact for Availability
Marlborough Junction
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
1 Unit Available
257 Hudson
257 Hudson Street, Worcester County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1596 sqft
This sun filled single family home boasts the best of suburban living along with easy access to all routes and commuter rail.
1 Unit Available
196 West Main Street 4
196 W Main St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/15/20 One Bedroom - Property Id: 266249 Nice, clean one bedroom apartment that was just repainted along with newly installed flooring throughout. Off street parking, no smoking in the building.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
26 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,420
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
74 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,350
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
42 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
27 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
28 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
10 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,025
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
7 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.
15 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
15 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
33 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1391 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
