Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Fall River, MA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Highlands
12 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1152 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Lower Highlands
6 Units Available
Downtown Lofts
170 Pleasant Street, Fall River, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
924 sqft
Downtown Lofts introduces a fresh, elevated living experience to downtown Fall River. The historic Benjamin & Nathan and Trolley Building have been transformed into a brand new, boutique apartment community.

1 of 92

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Sandy Beach
1 Unit Available
110 Ash St.
110 Ash Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
1198 Square Foot 3 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Top Floor condominium with amazing amenities in a quiet neighborhood, close to Kennedy Park and Saint Anne's Church. Features Include Large living room with working gas fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Bank Street
1 Unit Available
434 Linden Street, Apt. #2
434 Linden Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! First floor, 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors, storage in basement, 2 off-street parking spots, washer/dryer, dishwasher, balcony, plenty of closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Niagara
1 Unit Available
213 Lowell Street - 2E/2F
213 Lowell Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available on or before 3/14/2020. 2nd floor, 3BR apartment. Freshly painted, bright lighting and hardwood floors. Heat and hot water are included in the price of rent. Coin-op laundry in basement.

1 of 33

Last updated April 15 at 08:25am
Father Kelly
1 Unit Available
762 Globe St. Apt. 2-3
762 Globe Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Two 3 Bedroom Apartments in Fall River, MA for Rent! LOTS OF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE!!! CLICK FOR INFO!!! Stylish and attractive 3-bedroom double parlor apartments in Fall River with all the fixings.
Results within 5 miles of Fall River

1 of 21

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Seafare Lane
81 Seafare Ln, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1652 sqft
Available Now for yearly rental! This stylish condominium at Seafare boasts gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with open living & dining area, first floor master bedroom and full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Fall River
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,160
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
34 hodges Avenue
34 Hodges Avenue, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Nicest in Taunton! Very large 3 bedroom, - Property Id: 297349 First floor Brand New $40,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel, stainless steel appliances, dishwater, stove, refrigerator, microwave, freezer, all included! Utilities

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
22 Cedar Street - #5 5
22 Cedar St, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
4 Bed, 3rd floor, $2000/month, 1st Last & Security - Property Id: 195026 TERMS ARE NEGOTIABLE FOR ANY RENTAL PROSPECTS THAT ARE WELL QUALIFIED. ADDRESS: 22 Cedar St. Taunton Ma Video: https://youtu.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Acushnet Ave - Belleville Road
1 Unit Available
89 Princeton St Unit 3
89 Princeton Street, New Bedford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Security deposit is negotiable. Cat friendly for $50/month.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5 Child St 3
5 Child Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
688 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 Renovated Apt in heart of beautiful Warren - Property Id: 287879 The property is nestled in the heart of Warren's Historic District, on the corner of Main Street (Route 114) and Child Street (Route 103).

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
43 Oliver St
43 Oliver Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1335 sqft
Available Aug 3rd 2020. Video tour available on request. Luxurious and spacious 1700sqft 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Bristol with harbor views. In the heart of Bristol, just a half a block from the harbor and east bay bike path.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
54 Wood Street
54 Wood Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1261 sqft
This gorgeous second floor apartment offers 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, large kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, formal dining room, hardwood floors, coin-op laundry, extra storage in basement and off street parking for one

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
160 Brook Street
160 Brook Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
Gorgeous duplex! Exceptionally large living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace. The kitchen features cathedral ceilings, a center island with granite counters, double oven, range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13 Weetamoe Lane
13 Weetamoe Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1125 sqft
Yearly rental available August 5, 2020. MOVE IN READY EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with lower level office and large walk-out family room with brick wood burning fireplace.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
36 Seneca Road
36 Seneca Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2236 sqft
Modern day amenities, high end finishes, and expansive views of the East Bay Passage from each floor bring tranquility to a new level. In 2008, this three-story home with three fireplaces was re-built from the ground up.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Hicks Logan Mill
1 Unit Available
1411 Pleasant St-Apt#3 East
1411 Pleasant Street, New Bedford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
MUST COMPLETE ONLINE APPLICATION BEFORE THE APARTMENT WILL BE SHOWN! CLICK ON THE APPLICATION LINK BELOW. WILL NOT RETURN EMAILS WITHOUT FILLED OUT APPLICATION Good sized 2 bedroom 3rd floor apartment with gas and electric included in the rent.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
32 Lamson Road
32 Lamson Road, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1690 sqft
COMING SOON!! Available 6/15.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
79 Lakeside. Ave 1
79 Lakeside Ave, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Serenity, roomy, country living - Property Id: 82544 2 bedroom I bath Large rooms. Large kitchen w pantry and lots of cabinets. Laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms, mostly wood floors. Closet space and a small room for office .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fall River, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fall River renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

