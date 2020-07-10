13 Apartments for rent in Fall River, MA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8 Thorpe Ave
8 Thorpe Avenue, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
ISLAND PARK COLONIAL WITH WATER VIEW OF SAKONNET RIVER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 20 MINUTES FROM NAVAL STATION AND DOWNTOWN NEWPORT, AND BEACHES.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
20 Reservoir Avenue
20 Reservoir Avenue, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
Gorgeous town house close to Downtown Bristol and Metacom Avenue. 2 beds with large closets, 1.

1 of 21

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Seafare Lane
81 Seafare Ln, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1652 sqft
Available Now for yearly rental! This stylish condominium at Seafare boasts gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen with open living & dining area, first floor master bedroom and full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Fall River

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Somerset
125 Highland St 106
125 Highland Street, Taunton, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
125 Highland St - Unit 106 Taunton, MA 02780 - Property Id: 279386 Highly sought after Taunton neighborhood, this 2 bed townhouse is sure to please and features 3 level modern living with loft area, and private outdoor patio just off the dining

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
275 Mccorrie Lane
275 Mccorrie Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Priority will be given to active members of the Military! Recently restored property situated on a large lush yard just a short walk from a private beach! This rental includes access to one garage space, and additional parking for 2 off street cars.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
217 Hope Street 7
217 Hope St, Bristol County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
857 sqft
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 Waterview Condo - Property Id: 311156 This 1 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms non-furnished condo (2 person max) is on the top (3rd floor) of the mansion known as "The Tides" in beautiful Bristol,RI.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
250 Peckham Avenue
250 Peckham Avenue, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2078 sqft
Indian Avenue area contemporary, Available July 15th, full acre private lot set off the road, central air, stone patio, new energy efficient furnace, full basement, 2 car attached garage, washer and dryer located on second floor for convenience.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1312 Wapping Road
1312 Wapping Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2543 sqft
Country Setting Immaculate Middletown Home- Light and Bright completely renovated property has 3 plus bedrooms and 4 baths. New Kitchen & appliances has breakfast counter and sliders to deck overlooking the grounds.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
91 Main Street
91 Main Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Photos represent similar units $500 Security Deposit with your good Credit on 1 & 2 Bedroom Units. ONE MONTH FREE RENT ON NEW 13 MONTH LEASE.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
160 Brook Street
160 Brook Street, Bristol County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
Gorgeous duplex! Exceptionally large living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace. The kitchen features cathedral ceilings, a center island with granite counters, double oven, range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
245 High Street
245 High Street, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Centrally located on High Street - Close to Local Attractions & Waterfront. Spacious 1000 Sq.Ft. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment on the 1st floor. Includes Washer Dryer.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 Julia Court
5 Julia Court, Newport County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3758 sqft
Welcome to 5 Julia Ct. This spacious Contemporary Colonial is situated on a corner lot, with gorgeous ocean views of the Sakonnet River and easy access to McCorrie Point Beach. The home sleeps 11, with five bedrooms with two and a half baths.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
39 State Street - 2W
39 State St, Bristol County, RI
Studio
$2,650
1060 sqft
Large 2 BR w/ expansive, private deck. Two level apartment with impressive master suite. Two full baths, oak and fir flooring throughout.

July 2020 Fall River Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fall River Rent Report. Fall River rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fall River rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fall River rents increased significantly over the past month

Fall River rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fall River stand at $873 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,061 for a two-bedroom. Fall River's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in the Providence Metro

    While rent prices have increased in Fall River over the past year, other cities across the metro are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fall River metro. Massachusetts as a whole logged rent growth of -0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Fall River metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,269; of the 10 largest Massachusetts metro cities that we have data for, 6 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Cambridge experiencing the fastest decline (-2.3%).
    • Warwick, Fall River, and Worcester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.4%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Fall River rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fall River, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fall River is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fall River's median two-bedroom rent of $1,061 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fall River's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fall River than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fall River.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

