All apartments in Fall River
Find more places like 110 Ash St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fall River, MA
/
110 Ash St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:31 PM

110 Ash St.

110 Ash Street · (617) 756-5195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fall River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

110 Ash Street, Fall River, MA 02724
Sandy Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
1198 Square Foot 3 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Top Floor condominium with amazing amenities in a quiet neighborhood, close to Kennedy Park and Saint Anne's Church. Features Include Large living room with working gas fireplace and ceiling fan. New Open Kitchen/Dining with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven and Refrigerator). New Bathroom. Working gas fireplace, Central Air/Heat. Brand New Carpets in all three bedrooms. Newly Painted walls. In-Unit Ventless Washer/Dryer Combo laundry machine. Recessed Lighting in the kitchen, dining and hallways. Private Rear Deck. 1 parking space included with the rent. This is the nicest unit in an amazing building. The building is a well maintained 6-unit condominium building with mostly owners living in their units. The grounds are professionally maintained. Great location near Kennedy Park and St Anne's Hospital. Quiet one way street. Convenient to the Rt 195 and Rt 79. Excellent for a commuter. Downtown area is less than a 1 mile away. Roger Williams University is only 5 miles away. TF Greene Airport is 14 miles away and Providence is 16 miles away. 40 minute drive to the Cape. 1 hour drive to Boston. Exclusively Offered by Cambridge Portfolios LLC Terms: Lease through August 31st 2021. Tenant Pays Electricity, Gas, Cable and Internet No Pets Permitted No Smoking Up-Front Costs: First, Last, Security Deposit, $70 Lock Fee, No Broker Fee!! Income Verification, Landlord References and Credit Check required, $35 Processing Fee per Application

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Ash St. have any available units?
110 Ash St. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fall River, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fall River Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Ash St. have?
Some of 110 Ash St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Ash St. currently offering any rent specials?
110 Ash St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Ash St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Ash St. is pet friendly.
Does 110 Ash St. offer parking?
Yes, 110 Ash St. does offer parking.
Does 110 Ash St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Ash St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Ash St. have a pool?
No, 110 Ash St. does not have a pool.
Does 110 Ash St. have accessible units?
No, 110 Ash St. does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Ash St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Ash St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 110 Ash St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St
Fall River, MA 02720
Downtown Lofts
170 Pleasant Street
Fall River, MA 02720

Similar Pages

Fall River 2 BedroomsFall River Apartments with Balcony
Fall River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFall River Apartments with Parking
Fall River Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MA
Needham, MAChelsea, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bristol Community CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity