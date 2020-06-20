110 Ash St.

Amenities

1198 Square Foot 3 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Top Floor condominium with amazing amenities in a quiet neighborhood, close to Kennedy Park and Saint Anne's Church. Features Include Large living room with working gas fireplace and ceiling fan. New Open Kitchen/Dining with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven and Refrigerator). New Bathroom. Working gas fireplace, Central Air/Heat. Brand New Carpets in all three bedrooms. Newly Painted walls. In-Unit Ventless Washer/Dryer Combo laundry machine. Recessed Lighting in the kitchen, dining and hallways. Private Rear Deck. 1 parking space included with the rent. This is the nicest unit in an amazing building. The building is a well maintained 6-unit condominium building with mostly owners living in their units. The grounds are professionally maintained. Great location near Kennedy Park and St Anne's Hospital. Quiet one way street. Convenient to the Rt 195 and Rt 79. Excellent for a commuter. Downtown area is less than a 1 mile away. Roger Williams University is only 5 miles away. TF Greene Airport is 14 miles away and Providence is 16 miles away. 40 minute drive to the Cape. 1 hour drive to Boston. Exclusively Offered by Cambridge Portfolios LLC Terms: Lease through August 31st 2021. Tenant Pays Electricity, Gas, Cable and Internet No Pets Permitted No Smoking Up-Front Costs: First, Last, Security Deposit, $70 Lock Fee, No Broker Fee!! Income Verification, Landlord References and Credit Check required, $35 Processing Fee per Application



