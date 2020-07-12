662 Apartments for rent in Everett, MA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Everett apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
51 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,995
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glendale
94 Walnut St
94 Walnut Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available September 1st. Spacious and Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on top floor of 3 family unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hendersonville
20 Plymouth Street
20 Plymouth Street, Everett, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
- Large 4-bed/2-bath apartment in Everett - Short 15-minute walk to Wellington Station T Stop - Living and dining rooms - Kitchen with dishwasher, fridge, and stove - All carpet will be replaced with NEW hardwood floors by move-in -

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
Glendale
98 Shute Street
98 Shute Street, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1750 sqft
98 Shute Street Apt #2, Everett, MA 02149 - 4 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Anush Showghi, BHHS Warren Residential, (617) 544-7653. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
West Everett
5 Laurel St.
5 Laurel Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Newly Reno'ed 2 Bed 2 FULL Bathroom in Everett close to Night Shift Brewery! The apartment is the first floor of a nice two family. FEATURES: -One (1) off-street parking space and easy street parking for 2nd vehicle.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lower Mystic Basin
1754 Revere Beach Pkwy Unit 0
1754 Revere Beach Pkwy, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,900
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Studio Apartment Near Silver Line T - Everett Apartment Features: - Laundry In Unit - Central Heat & A/C - Fully Equipped Kitchen - Spacious Bathroom - Ample Closet Space Community Amenities - 24 Hour Fitness Center - Outdoor Pool & Movie
Results within 1 mile of Everett
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Admirals Hill
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Mystic River
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,614
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,325
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,888
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
$
30 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
35 Units Available
Malden Center
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,070
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1040 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
14 Units Available
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,819
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,272
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,274
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
36 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,439
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
13 Units Available
Wellington
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,009
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
61 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
174 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
Malden Center
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 16 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
City Guide for Everett, MA

Everett was home to the largest chemical company, the New England Chemical Company, in New England from 1982 to 1917 (yay, or yikes?) To this day, Everett maintains a reputation as a gateway city for immigrants.

Everett is a small, industrialized city with an area of about 3.4 square miles on the outskirts of Boston. If you’re looking to start building your life and have a wallet that's skinnier than the average man's wallet, this may be just the place for you. Surrounded by other Boston suburbs such as Malden, Chelsea, Revere, and the Mystic River, Everett is one of the lower-cost residential areas.

Having trouble with Craigslist Everett? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Everett, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Everett apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

