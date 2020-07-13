Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel

North Andover - 4 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style home in sought after library area. This unique home is in single family neighborhood situated on a 1+ acre lot. The home features hardwood floors, custom built-ins, stainless kitchen appliances, a mud room, and second floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Are you looking for space to spread out? An 800 sf custom deck overlooks a sunny private back yard! This is a must see, clean and cozy home that does not become available very often. Call or text Bradford Brady of Doherty Properties for a showing today!



Terms: One year lease