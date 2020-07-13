All apartments in Essex County
75 Davis
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:46 PM

75 Davis

75 Davis Street · (978) 764-1661
Location

75 Davis Street, Essex County, MA 01845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
North Andover - 4 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse style home in sought after library area. This unique home is in single family neighborhood situated on a 1+ acre lot. The home features hardwood floors, custom built-ins, stainless kitchen appliances, a mud room, and second floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Are you looking for space to spread out? An 800 sf custom deck overlooks a sunny private back yard! This is a must see, clean and cozy home that does not become available very often. Call or text Bradford Brady of Doherty Properties for a showing today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Davis have any available units?
75 Davis has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Davis have?
Some of 75 Davis's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Davis currently offering any rent specials?
75 Davis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Davis pet-friendly?
No, 75 Davis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 75 Davis offer parking?
No, 75 Davis does not offer parking.
Does 75 Davis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Davis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Davis have a pool?
No, 75 Davis does not have a pool.
Does 75 Davis have accessible units?
No, 75 Davis does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Davis have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Davis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Davis have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Davis does not have units with air conditioning.
