4 Apache Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

4 Apache Ave

4 Apache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4 Apache Avenue, Essex County, MA 01810

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Enjoy a private and picturesque backyard from the 1st floor deck, 2nd floor balcony, or newly installed hot tub! Open floor plan with dramatic ceilings and windows throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, island, and SS appliances including a brand new gas stove. Large dining room, living room with gas fireplace, and a versatile space that can be used as a sun room or office. Upstairs you'll find a master bedroom with loft above, balcony, great closet space, and a beautifully renovated bath with double vanity and cast-iron soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry complete the 2nd floor. Walk out lower level features a family room, wet bar, and an additional 3/4 bath. Central air, central vac, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has it all!

(RLNE5891814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Apache Ave have any available units?
4 Apache Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, MA.
What amenities does 4 Apache Ave have?
Some of 4 Apache Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Apache Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4 Apache Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Apache Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Apache Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4 Apache Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4 Apache Ave offers parking.
Does 4 Apache Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Apache Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Apache Ave have a pool?
No, 4 Apache Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4 Apache Ave have accessible units?
No, 4 Apache Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Apache Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Apache Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Apache Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Apache Ave has units with air conditioning.
