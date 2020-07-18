4 Apache Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub internet access

Enjoy a private and picturesque backyard from the 1st floor deck, 2nd floor balcony, or newly installed hot tub! Open floor plan with dramatic ceilings and windows throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, island, and SS appliances including a brand new gas stove. Large dining room, living room with gas fireplace, and a versatile space that can be used as a sun room or office. Upstairs you'll find a master bedroom with loft above, balcony, great closet space, and a beautifully renovated bath with double vanity and cast-iron soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry complete the 2nd floor. Walk out lower level features a family room, wet bar, and an additional 3/4 bath. Central air, central vac, and a spacious 2 car garage. This home has it all!



(RLNE5891814)