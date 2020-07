Amenities

Wonderful Large Single Family Home in Newbury - Large lovely home in Newbury and be settled in before the start of the summer.



The first floor boasts a living room with working fireplace a family room with pellet stove, dinining room, den and kitchen along with 3/4 bathroom.

The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms and full bathroom. Carpet and hardwood throughout the house. Large screened in back porch with small deck open to a wonderful backyard.



W/d hook-ups in the basement, basement may be used for some storage.



Well water.

Utilities are not included.

Oil heat.



NO SMOKING

NO PETS



