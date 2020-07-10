110 Haverhill St 811

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge gym game room parking bbq/grill garage package receiving

Unit 811 Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Studio with in-unit laundry ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 222725



~NO FEE~ Spacious studio apartment steps to Green Line, Orange Line, and North Station with tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping all around.



Unit features hardwood floors throughout, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, a full bathroom, large closet, and in-unit laundry. Gas included in rent.



Building amenities include: concierge services, package acceptance, fitness center, indoor bball court, terrace with BBQ, roof deck with firplace, BBQ and furniture, clubroom, game room, conference room, and work nooks.



Pets welcome and garage parking available with additional fees.



*Pricing and availability are subject to change

**Pictures are of model unit. Furnishings not included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/110-haverhill-st-boston-ma-unit-811/222725

Property Id 222725



(RLNE5952673)