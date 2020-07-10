All apartments in Essex County
110 Haverhill St 811

110 Haverhill Street · (774) 571-8432
Location

110 Haverhill Street, Essex County, MA 01969

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 811 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
Unit 811 Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Studio with in-unit laundry ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 222725

~NO FEE~ Spacious studio apartment steps to Green Line, Orange Line, and North Station with tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping all around.

Unit features hardwood floors throughout, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, a full bathroom, large closet, and in-unit laundry. Gas included in rent.

Building amenities include: concierge services, package acceptance, fitness center, indoor bball court, terrace with BBQ, roof deck with firplace, BBQ and furniture, clubroom, game room, conference room, and work nooks.

Pets welcome and garage parking available with additional fees.

*Pricing and availability are subject to change
**Pictures are of model unit. Furnishings not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/110-haverhill-st-boston-ma-unit-811/222725
Property Id 222725

(RLNE5952673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Haverhill St 811 have any available units?
110 Haverhill St 811 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Haverhill St 811 have?
Some of 110 Haverhill St 811's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Haverhill St 811 currently offering any rent specials?
110 Haverhill St 811 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Haverhill St 811 pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Haverhill St 811 is pet friendly.
Does 110 Haverhill St 811 offer parking?
Yes, 110 Haverhill St 811 offers parking.
Does 110 Haverhill St 811 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Haverhill St 811 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Haverhill St 811 have a pool?
No, 110 Haverhill St 811 does not have a pool.
Does 110 Haverhill St 811 have accessible units?
No, 110 Haverhill St 811 does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Haverhill St 811 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Haverhill St 811 has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Haverhill St 811 have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Haverhill St 811 does not have units with air conditioning.
