Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance smoke-free community

Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses. Nestled near the slope of beautiful Mount Blue, our residents enjoy the quiet comfort of the suburbs with all the conveniences of city living. With a variety of floorplans to choose from, you'll find spacious homes with seperate dining areas, ample closet space, and private balconies creating an environment that meets your every need. Our generous amenity package includes a state-of-the-art fitness center with showers, a swimming pool, playground, and community club room with kitchen facilities for private parties and community events. For a great value and superb location, come visit Blue Hills Village today and speak with our friendly onsite leasing team to learn more about what life is like when you choose to make this community your new home.