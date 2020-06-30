All apartments in Canton
Blue Hills Village
Blue Hills Village

735 Randolph St · (781) 680-5194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Spring Special: Receive 1 Month Free Rent When you Move-In by May 31st. (restrictions apply)
Location

735 Randolph St, Canton, MA 02021
North Randolph

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001E · Avail. Sep 6

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blue Hills Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
smoke-free community
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses. Nestled near the slope of beautiful Mount Blue, our residents enjoy the quiet comfort of the suburbs with all the conveniences of city living. With a variety of floorplans to choose from, you'll find spacious homes with seperate dining areas, ample closet space, and private balconies creating an environment that meets your every need. Our generous amenity package includes a state-of-the-art fitness center with showers, a swimming pool, playground, and community club room with kitchen facilities for private parties and community events. For a great value and superb location, come visit Blue Hills Village today and speak with our friendly onsite leasing team to learn more about what life is like when you choose to make this community your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Please Call for More Information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blue Hills Village have any available units?
Blue Hills Village has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Blue Hills Village have?
Some of Blue Hills Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blue Hills Village currently offering any rent specials?
Blue Hills Village is offering the following rent specials: Spring Special: Receive 1 Month Free Rent When you Move-In by May 31st. (restrictions apply)
Is Blue Hills Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Blue Hills Village is pet friendly.
Does Blue Hills Village offer parking?
No, Blue Hills Village does not offer parking.
Does Blue Hills Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Blue Hills Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Blue Hills Village have a pool?
Yes, Blue Hills Village has a pool.
Does Blue Hills Village have accessible units?
Yes, Blue Hills Village has accessible units.
Does Blue Hills Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blue Hills Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Blue Hills Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Blue Hills Village has units with air conditioning.
