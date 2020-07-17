Amenities

B-I-G BEDROOMS IN THIS THREE BEDROOM RENTAL. Perfect for roommates, families or you. Don't cramp your style--you can rent here and it will feel just like home. Fireplaced living room, formal dining, eat in kitchen, and private, grassy area for fun and back yard cookouts. Pull down attic storage and extra room in basement. Washer and dryer in basement for tenant use. Owner takes care of snow removal and lawn care. Close to area schools, gym, downtown shopping, library, and amenities. Easy walk to commuter rails (Canton Center and Canton Junction) and/or access to highways 95, 138,& Dedham St. Located in quiet residential neighborhood with plenty of privacy. Yours to enjoy. For showings & open house, park on street, walk up driveway to back stairwell. Go upstairs to second floor. YOU CAN ALSO VIEW ONLINE 3D TOUR LINK:http://www.vuleetours.com/3d_tour_only/57-leonard-street/. Please wear mask for showings and follow safe COVID guidelines NEXT GROUP SHOWINGS TUE JULY 21 12:00. CALL/TEXT Marilyn @ 781-603-5261 to set up a showing