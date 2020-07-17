All apartments in Canton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:27 PM

57 Leonard Street

57 Leonard Street · (781) 603-5261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 Leonard Street, Canton, MA 02021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit Upstairs · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1297 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
B-I-G BEDROOMS IN THIS THREE BEDROOM RENTAL. Perfect for roommates, families or you. Don't cramp your style--you can rent here and it will feel just like home. Fireplaced living room, formal dining, eat in kitchen, and private, grassy area for fun and back yard cookouts. Pull down attic storage and extra room in basement. Washer and dryer in basement for tenant use. Owner takes care of snow removal and lawn care. Close to area schools, gym, downtown shopping, library, and amenities. Easy walk to commuter rails (Canton Center and Canton Junction) and/or access to highways 95, 138,& Dedham St. Located in quiet residential neighborhood with plenty of privacy. Yours to enjoy. For showings & open house, park on street, walk up driveway to back stairwell. Go upstairs to second floor. YOU CAN ALSO VIEW ONLINE 3D TOUR LINK:http://www.vuleetours.com/3d_tour_only/57-leonard-street/. Please wear mask for showings and follow safe COVID guidelines NEXT GROUP SHOWINGS TUE JULY 21 12:00. CALL/TEXT Marilyn @ 781-603-5261 to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Leonard Street have any available units?
57 Leonard Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Leonard Street have?
Some of 57 Leonard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 Leonard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 Leonard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canton.
Does 57 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 57 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Leonard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 57 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 57 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Leonard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
