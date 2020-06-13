Reserve Burlington

Amenities

Come home to a luxury locale designed community. Harmonious living in Burlington, Massachusetts. Tucked away in the lush woodlands along Boston s lively Innovation Corridor, this brand new, smoke-free community defines connected, tranquil living. Community features: Beautiful pool and cabana area Grand two story lobby with concierge and comfortable seating Amazon Hub Universal Package System Large clubroom with billiards and cards tables, bar with integrated catering kitchen, televisions, and various gathering areas Modern tech lounge with co-working space and conference rooms The indoor/outdoor solarium with living wall and water feature The intimate lounge with cozy fireplace State-of-the-art fitness center and studio room with space for Fitness on Demand, yoga , and spin classes Four outdoor, elevated courtyards with four distinct feels Active space with a resort-style pool, outdoor yoga area, kitchen & bar, spacious seating area, and fireplace Playful area featuring an outdoor giant checkerboard, performance space, and fireplace Onsite pet spa and play area Storage locker rental available onsite All parking spaces in garage Smoke-free community Apartment features: Studio 1,2, and 3 - bedroom apartment homes Sleek yet warm materials that emulate the property s natural surroundings Vinyl plank flooring in living areas and kitchen Tiled bathrooms and carpeted bedrooms Oversized windows that flood the apartments with natural light Juliette and full balconies in select apartment homes Stainless steel appliances Rain showerhead In-home laundry



Terms: One year lease