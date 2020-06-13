All apartments in Burlington
Find more places like Reserve Burlington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlington, MA
/
Reserve Burlington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Reserve Burlington

20 Corporate Dr · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burlington
See all
Burlington Town Center
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20 Corporate Dr, Burlington, MA 01803
Burlington Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
lobby
yoga
Come home to a luxury locale designed community. Harmonious living in Burlington, Massachusetts. Tucked away in the lush woodlands along Boston s lively Innovation Corridor, this brand new, smoke-free community defines connected, tranquil living. Community features: Beautiful pool and cabana area Grand two story lobby with concierge and comfortable seating Amazon Hub Universal Package System Large clubroom with billiards and cards tables, bar with integrated catering kitchen, televisions, and various gathering areas Modern tech lounge with co-working space and conference rooms The indoor/outdoor solarium with living wall and water feature The intimate lounge with cozy fireplace State-of-the-art fitness center and studio room with space for Fitness on Demand, yoga , and spin classes Four outdoor, elevated courtyards with four distinct feels Active space with a resort-style pool, outdoor yoga area, kitchen & bar, spacious seating area, and fireplace Playful area featuring an outdoor giant checkerboard, performance space, and fireplace Onsite pet spa and play area Storage locker rental available onsite All parking spaces in garage Smoke-free community Apartment features: Studio 1,2, and 3 - bedroom apartment homes Sleek yet warm materials that emulate the property s natural surroundings Vinyl plank flooring in living areas and kitchen Tiled bathrooms and carpeted bedrooms Oversized windows that flood the apartments with natural light Juliette and full balconies in select apartment homes Stainless steel appliances Rain showerhead In-home laundry

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve Burlington have any available units?
Reserve Burlington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington, MA.
What amenities does Reserve Burlington have?
Some of Reserve Burlington's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve Burlington currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve Burlington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve Burlington pet-friendly?
No, Reserve Burlington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington.
Does Reserve Burlington offer parking?
Yes, Reserve Burlington does offer parking.
Does Reserve Burlington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve Burlington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve Burlington have a pool?
Yes, Reserve Burlington has a pool.
Does Reserve Burlington have accessible units?
No, Reserve Burlington does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve Burlington have units with dishwashers?
No, Reserve Burlington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve Burlington have units with air conditioning?
No, Reserve Burlington does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Reserve Burlington?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way
Burlington, MA 01803
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct
Burlington, MA 01803
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct
Burlington, MA 01803
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm
Burlington, MA 01730
Courtyard at Westgate
107 Westgate Drive
Burlington, MA 01803
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr
Burlington, MA 01803
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane
Burlington, MA 01803

Similar Pages

Burlington 1 BedroomsBurlington 2 Bedrooms
Burlington Apartments with GymBurlington Apartments with Pool
Burlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MA
Melrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Burlington Town Center
Wynnmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity