Kimball Towers
Kimball Towers

8 Kimball Court · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Kimball Court, Burlington, MA 01803
North Woburn

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
valet service
With unmatched design and unparalleled amenities, our convenient and modern community at Burlington is your ideal home. From professional on-site staff to in-unit washer and dryers in every apartment home, we have everything you need. Entirely Smoke-free Community Pet Friendly (Pet Restrictions Apply) Parking Garage Available Resort-style Outdoor Pool with Sundeck and Jacuzzi Valet Dry Cleaning Available on Site 24-hour State-of-the-art Fitness Center Playground, Basketball Court & Lighted Tennis Courts Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, and Air-conditioning Included in Rent Storage Available Electronically Controlled Heating and Air Conditioning System Elegant Crown Moldings Elevator Access In-unit Washer and Dryer Nine-foot Ceilings

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kimball Towers have any available units?
Kimball Towers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington, MA.
What amenities does Kimball Towers have?
Some of Kimball Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kimball Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Kimball Towers isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kimball Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Kimball Towers is pet friendly.
Does Kimball Towers offer parking?
Yes, Kimball Towers does offer parking.
Does Kimball Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kimball Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kimball Towers have a pool?
Yes, Kimball Towers has a pool.
Does Kimball Towers have accessible units?
No, Kimball Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Kimball Towers have units with dishwashers?
No, Kimball Towers does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Kimball Towers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kimball Towers has units with air conditioning.
