Kimball Towers

Amenities
With unmatched design and unparalleled amenities, our convenient and modern community at Burlington is your ideal home. From professional on-site staff to in-unit washer and dryers in every apartment home, we have everything you need. Entirely Smoke-free Community Pet Friendly (Pet Restrictions Apply) Parking Garage Available Resort-style Outdoor Pool with Sundeck and Jacuzzi Valet Dry Cleaning Available on Site 24-hour State-of-the-art Fitness Center Playground, Basketball Court & Lighted Tennis Courts Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, and Air-conditioning Included in Rent Storage Available Electronically Controlled Heating and Air Conditioning System Elegant Crown Moldings Elevator Access In-unit Washer and Dryer Nine-foot Ceilings
Terms: One year lease