46 River St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access dogs allowed

Available 07/01/20 Cozy Modern 1 Bed/1 Bath with all utilities - Property Id: 300348



Welcome to River St. in Braintree. This cozy, yet updated and modern one bedroom has some wonderful features. Located in a well kept multi family home, this small one bedroom is located on the 2nd floor, it has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel. Open concept living/dining/kitchen area with the gleaming hardwood floors. Updated, gorgeous bath, large bedroom w/ample closet space. All utilities are included in the rent, tenant would be responsible for Internet and cable. This is a great location, it's right off the expressway and easy access to the bus-line for those commuters. Available for a July 1 move-in date, owner prefers a single occupant because it is not a large apartment. Strong credit and income are a must. Owner will consider an indoor well behaved cat. Strong credit and income, Single occupant.



Available July 1st

First month, $1495

Full security deposit, $1495

1/2 month brokers fee, $797.50



ACB Realty Inc.

781-356-2552

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300348

Property Id 300348



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5856336)