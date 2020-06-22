All apartments in Braintree Town
46 River St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

46 River St

46 River Street · (781) 356-2552
Location

46 River Street, Braintree Town, MA 02184
North Braintree

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1495 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 Cozy Modern 1 Bed/1 Bath with all utilities - Property Id: 300348

Welcome to River St. in Braintree. This cozy, yet updated and modern one bedroom has some wonderful features. Located in a well kept multi family home, this small one bedroom is located on the 2nd floor, it has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel. Open concept living/dining/kitchen area with the gleaming hardwood floors. Updated, gorgeous bath, large bedroom w/ample closet space. All utilities are included in the rent, tenant would be responsible for Internet and cable. This is a great location, it's right off the expressway and easy access to the bus-line for those commuters. Available for a July 1 move-in date, owner prefers a single occupant because it is not a large apartment. Strong credit and income are a must. Owner will consider an indoor well behaved cat. Strong credit and income, Single occupant.

Available July 1st
First month, $1495
Full security deposit, $1495
1/2 month brokers fee, $797.50

ACB Realty Inc.
781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300348
Property Id 300348

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5856336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 River St have any available units?
46 River St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 River St have?
Some of 46 River St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 River St currently offering any rent specials?
46 River St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 River St pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 River St is pet friendly.
Does 46 River St offer parking?
No, 46 River St does not offer parking.
Does 46 River St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 River St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 River St have a pool?
No, 46 River St does not have a pool.
Does 46 River St have accessible units?
No, 46 River St does not have accessible units.
Does 46 River St have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 River St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 River St have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 River St does not have units with air conditioning.
