46 River St

Available 07/01/20 Cozy Modern 1 Bed/1 Bath with all utilities - Property Id: 300348
Welcome to River St. in Braintree. This cozy, yet updated and modern one bedroom has some wonderful features. Located in a well kept multi family home, this small one bedroom is located on the 2nd floor, it has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel. Open concept living/dining/kitchen area with the gleaming hardwood floors. Updated, gorgeous bath, large bedroom w/ample closet space. All utilities are included in the rent, tenant would be responsible for Internet and cable. This is a great location, it's right off the expressway and easy access to the bus-line for those commuters. Available for a July 1 move-in date, owner prefers a single occupant because it is not a large apartment. Strong credit and income are a must. Owner will consider an indoor well behaved cat. Strong credit and income, Single occupant.
Available July 1st
First month, $1495
Full security deposit, $1495
1/2 month brokers fee, $797.50
ACB Realty Inc.
781-356-2552
Property Id 300348
No Dogs Allowed
