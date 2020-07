Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage package receiving hot tub

Liberty Park Apartments in Braintree, MA is a newly renovated community located close to Boston and 30 minutes from Cape Cod. We provide easy access to Routes 93, 95 and 3, while still maintaining a park-like setting. Liberty Park is convenient to great shopping and dining and close proximity to the Braintree T Station. Our apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, spacious closets and fireplaces. Residents will also enjoy working out in the fitness center and relaxing at the pool. You can also take advantage of the nearby local parks, walking trails and the Stoddard dog park as well as being part of excellent Braintree School District.