37 Holbrook Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

37 Holbrook Ave.

37 Holbrook Avenue · (781) 356-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Holbrook Avenue, Braintree Town, MA 02184
South Braintree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1325 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Large Studio available May 5th - Property Id: 272719

Hello,

Thank you for your interest in the property located on Holbrook Ave. in Braintree with a May 5th move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

Single occupant preferred, per owner
$1,325.00 per month
NO PETS PLEASE
Large Studio
Available 5/5/20
Approximately 500 square Feet
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
Berber rugs and linoleum
Second floor of a multi-family
Single occupant preferred, per owner
No laundry on site
Walk to red-line train station
Walk to super markets
Walk to shopping
Off-street parking (1)
Street parking as well
2-3 minute drive to expressway
10 minute walk to train
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal
We need 24-48 hours to schedule
Single occupant preferred, per owner
Strong credit and income ONLY will be reviewed

Move in costs= First month $1325
Full month security deposit $1325
½ Month Broker's Fee $662.50
Strong Credit and Income Required

ACB Realty, Inc.
781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272719
Property Id 272719

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Holbrook Ave. have any available units?
37 Holbrook Ave. has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 37 Holbrook Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
37 Holbrook Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Holbrook Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 37 Holbrook Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Braintree Town.
Does 37 Holbrook Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 37 Holbrook Ave. does offer parking.
Does 37 Holbrook Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Holbrook Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Holbrook Ave. have a pool?
No, 37 Holbrook Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 37 Holbrook Ave. have accessible units?
No, 37 Holbrook Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Holbrook Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Holbrook Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Holbrook Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Holbrook Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
