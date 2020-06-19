37 Holbrook Ave.

Amenities

Large Studio available May 5th - Property Id: 272719



Hello,



Thank you for your interest in the property located on Holbrook Ave. in Braintree with a May 5th move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.



Single occupant preferred, per owner

$1,325.00 per month

NO PETS PLEASE

Large Studio

Available 5/5/20

Approximately 500 square Feet

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

Berber rugs and linoleum

Second floor of a multi-family

No laundry on site

Walk to red-line train station

Walk to super markets

Walk to shopping

Off-street parking (1)

Street parking as well

2-3 minute drive to expressway

10 minute walk to train

Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal

We need 24-48 hours to schedule

Strong credit and income ONLY will be reviewed



Move in costs= First month $1325

Full month security deposit $1325

½ Month Broker's Fee $662.50

Strong Credit and Income Required



ACB Realty, Inc.

781-356-2552

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272719

(RLNE5785445)