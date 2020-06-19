37 Holbrook Ave.

Amenities
Large Studio available May 5th - Property Id: 272719
Hello,
Thank you for your interest in the property located on Holbrook Ave. in Braintree with a May 5th move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.
Single occupant preferred, per owner
$1,325.00 per month
NO PETS PLEASE
Large Studio
Available 5/5/20
Approximately 500 square Feet
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
Berber rugs and linoleum
Second floor of a multi-family
Single occupant preferred, per owner
No laundry on site
Walk to red-line train station
Walk to super markets
Walk to shopping
Off-street parking (1)
Street parking as well
2-3 minute drive to expressway
10 minute walk to train
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal
We need 24-48 hours to schedule
Single occupant preferred, per owner
Strong credit and income ONLY will be reviewed
Move in costs= First month $1325
Full month security deposit $1325
½ Month Broker's Fee $662.50
Strong Credit and Income Required
ACB Realty, Inc.
781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272719
Property Id 272719
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5785445)