Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, full kitchen and 2 large bedrooms with huge closets and plenty of storage to offer!



The space

-Gorgeous, first floor sunny, quite condo

-Fully equipped kitchen

-Washer and dryer in basement

-Hardwood floors throughout

-AC

-OFF STREET PARKING

-STORAGE CLOSET

-COIN-OP W/D IN BASEMENT



(RLNE5763267)