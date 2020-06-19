All apartments in Braintree Town
191 Commercial Street Unit 103

191 Commercial Street · (781) 653-4698
Location

191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA 02184
East Braintree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 191 Commercial Street Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, full kitchen and 2 large bedrooms with huge closets and plenty of storage to offer!

The space
-Gorgeous, first floor sunny, quite condo
-Fully equipped kitchen
-Washer and dryer in basement
-Hardwood floors throughout
-AC
-OFF STREET PARKING
-STORAGE CLOSET
-COIN-OP W/D IN BASEMENT

(RLNE5763267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

