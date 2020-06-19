Amenities
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, full kitchen and 2 large bedrooms with huge closets and plenty of storage to offer!
The space
-Gorgeous, first floor sunny, quite condo
-Fully equipped kitchen
-Washer and dryer in basement
-Hardwood floors throughout
-AC
-OFF STREET PARKING
-STORAGE CLOSET
(RLNE5763267)